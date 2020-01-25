Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $103.74 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 11.7% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $103,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Nike stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

