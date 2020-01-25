Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $39,377,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $13,767,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 19.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,375,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 222,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 181,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.