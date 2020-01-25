HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Holdings Increased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,424,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSBC. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

