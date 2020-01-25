Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

BMY stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $103.74 Million Stake in Nike Inc
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup
HSBC Holdings plc Holdings Increased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Illumina, Inc.
