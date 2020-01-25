Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Bank of America by 36.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

