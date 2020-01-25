Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Illumina by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.81.

Shares of ILMN opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

