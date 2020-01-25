Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

