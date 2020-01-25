Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $211.24 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

