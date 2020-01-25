Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.