Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $32,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

