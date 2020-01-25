Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 980,665 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 236.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,665 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Invitation Homes worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,362,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 465,092 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $14,095,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $340,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,731,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

