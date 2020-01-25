Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $100.12 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,750 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.85% of VICI Properties worth $100,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in VICI Properties by 74.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 392,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,131,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after buying an additional 736,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,685,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 210,705 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

