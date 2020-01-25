Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 18,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Extra Space Storage worth $45,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

In related news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

