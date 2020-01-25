Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.63% of Regency Centers worth $66,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $181,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

