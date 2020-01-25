Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Position Lowered by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 688,656 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.21% of Williams Companies worth $60,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

