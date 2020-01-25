Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 818,880 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,880 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.93% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.51. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

