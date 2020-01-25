Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 32,338 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.78% of Atmos Energy worth $106,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,027,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 509,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 950.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after purchasing an additional 693,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

