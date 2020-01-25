Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,330 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.67% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $53,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

