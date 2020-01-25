Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 421,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 421,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.40% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $53,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.