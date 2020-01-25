Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $81.36 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,536 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.78% of NiSource worth $81,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $77,273,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,821 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 117.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,666,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 500.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 871,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

