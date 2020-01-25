Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $87,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 857,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.