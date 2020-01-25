Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.23% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $77,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 188.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

