SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $51.55 and $13.77. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $263,408.00 and approximately $9,015.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.01197844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00208005 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073846 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001915 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

