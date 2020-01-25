Bitcoin Plus Price Reaches $3.05 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $411,180.00 and $12,649.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00036617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003888 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028651 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000692 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,903 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

