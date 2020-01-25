Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $167.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $134.48 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

