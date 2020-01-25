Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.
Shares of VTI opened at $167.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $134.48 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
