Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

