Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Position Boosted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

