Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 361 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 636,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 317.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westrock by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Westrock by 26.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NYSE:WRK opened at $40.94 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

