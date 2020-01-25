Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

