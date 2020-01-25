Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $168.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

