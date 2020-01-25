Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,743,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

