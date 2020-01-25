Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stake Boosted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

