Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,465 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

