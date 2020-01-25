Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mastercard by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.