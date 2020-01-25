Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 9,449 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $211.24 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

