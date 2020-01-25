U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.92 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $46,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.