Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stake Lifted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

