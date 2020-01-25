Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

