Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 87,075 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 300.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 141,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMI opened at $4.20 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Gary Potthoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

