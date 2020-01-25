Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 8.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

