CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

