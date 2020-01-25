Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

