Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

