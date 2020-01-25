Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.26.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

