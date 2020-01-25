NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $136,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $136,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,769 shares of company stock worth $2,696,829. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSTG. ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NanoString Technologies Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $34.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

