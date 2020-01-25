Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

