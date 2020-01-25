Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,798 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $18,981,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $15,434,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $280.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

