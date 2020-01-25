Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,900 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Shotspotter by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Shotspotter by 24.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Shotspotter by 334.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shotspotter during the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.98 million, a PE ratio of 410.57 and a beta of 2.62. Shotspotter Inc has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

