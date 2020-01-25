Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.17.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $288.08 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.69 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

