Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 911 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

